Two travel agents nabbed for cheating

Mohali, May 25
The police nabbed two Kharar-based travel agents for cheating innocent people on the pretext of sending them abroad.
Eight passports, two laptops, one computer tablet, five chequebooks, and five unauthorised stamps have been recovered from them.
The suspects, identified as Harpreet Singh, 26, and Rajinder Singh, 31, were booked under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Punjab Travel Professionals Regulations Act at the Sadar Kharar police station on Wednesday.
