Two UP natives held in drug case

Mohali, August 26
Two UP natives have been arrested with 12-kg marijuana in Dera Bassi here on Friday.
The suspects were identified as Pratapgarh resident Raju Yadav and Sunil Kumar of Amethi.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to two-day police remand, said Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh Shekhon.
