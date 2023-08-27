Two UP natives held in drug case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 26

Two UP natives have been arrested with 12-kg marijuana in Dera Bassi here on Friday.

The suspects were identified as Pratapgarh resident Raju Yadav and Sunil Kumar of Amethi.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to two-day police remand, said Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh Shekhon.

