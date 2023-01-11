Two vehicles impounded in Panchkula, Kalka for illegal mining

Panchkula, January 10
Teams led by the SDMs of Panchkula and Kalka have impounded two vehicles involved in illegal mining from separate places in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said a joint team, headed by SDM of Panchkula Mamta Sharma, conducted an inspection against illegal mining and transportation of minerals. The team signalled a truck laden with sand, coming from Mattawala, to stop. On seeing the team, the truck driver tried to flee the spot after parking the vehicle on the roadside. But, the team nabbed catch him. As the driver failed to produce any valid bill or e-waybill, the truck was impounded.
Kaushik said on the Pinjore bypass, a joint team, headed by the SDM of Kalka, impounded a tipper carrying raw material. The driver had failed to produce any valid bill or document.
The Deputy Commissioner had recently held a meeting and asked senior officers to keep a complete check on illegal mining. Kaushik said the drive against illegal mining would continue.
