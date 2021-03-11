Two Vice-Chancellor offices on Panjab University campus

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 14

In a first, Panjab University now has two Vice-Chancellor’s offices.

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar has got a second new office on the South Campus, Sector 25. The new two-room office is located in the Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) building, Panjab University. It has been named as ‘Vice-Chancellor’s Office, South Campus’.

The office was inaugurated on Friday for the purpose of giving equal attention to the South Campus as well. The South Campus is also part of the main campus and needs equal attention. PU spokesperson

The office was inaugurated on Friday and staff members are likely to be appointed next week.

“The office was inaugurated yesterday for the purpose of giving equal attention to the South Campus as well. The South Campus is also part of the main campus and needs equal attention,” said one of the Panjab University’s spokespersons.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that the office had been made keeping in mind various aspects.

“The Vice-Chancellor’s office on the Sector 14 campus and his camp office always remain a target of protesters. In order for smooth functioning, this new office has been made. The new office will work on the similar lines to the old one and will commune with the South Campus easily,” said a source.

Recently, the Vice-Chancellor’s office and the camp office, on the Sector 14 campus, have seen a series of protests by students and the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA). Meanwhile, sources also maintained that the staff members at the new office will be appointed by coming Monday.

“As far as the Vice-Chancellor’s powers are concerned, he has the full authority to make his office on the campus. However, it will be interesting to observe if the decision to have two offices will go well with all stakeholders of Panjab University or not? Also, if this experiment works, it will be easy for the office to segregate the workload of both campuses,” said a senior official.

Earlier, Prof SK Tomar, who is now Vice-Chancellor of the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, used to have his office in the same HRDC office.

“This should be taken as a welcome step. However, the Vice-Chancellor’s availability at either of the offices should be made public in advance. A proper schedule should have been released in the public domain regarding his availability to avoid stakeholders or students from wandering between both offices,” said another official.