Two virologists from PGI feted for research works

Chandigarh, November 9
Scientists of the Regional Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at the Department of Virology, PGI, have bagged two second best awards for their research work presented in the 30th Annual Convention-cum-International Conference of Indian Virological Society (Virocon-2022) organised at Srinagar on November 5 to 6.
Meenakshi Rana has been awarded for her work “Genetic characterisation of human bocavirus strains isolated from patients with acute lower respiratory tract infections in tertiary care hospital of north India”.
Dr Mannat Kang has been awarded for her work on “Spectrum of adverse maternal, foetal and neonatal outcomes following dengue infection during pregnancy in a tertiary care hospital of north India: Evidence suggestive of perinatal transmission”.
