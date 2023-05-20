Two-week drive to raise awareness on thalassaemia

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 19

A two-week campaign is being organised by the Department of Pathology, Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Phase 6, to observe World Thalassaemia Day. The theme of the campaign is “Be aware, share, care: Strengthening education to bridge the thalassaemia care gap.”

Dr Tanupriya Bindal, Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology, organised a poster making competition for nursing students. A blood donation camp for faculty, students and staff was also organised. Dr Bhavneet Bharti, Director Principal, emphasised on the prevention of the disease through genetic screening and prenatal counselling. He said the treatment for major thalassaemia could be exceedingly expensive and involve stem cell transplants, continual blood transfusions and chelation therapy.

He said, “So, spreading awareness among people plays a pivotal role.”