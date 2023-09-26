Two women among 4 held for extortion

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 25

The police arrested four gang members, including two females, for alleged wrongful confinement of a Sunny Enclave youth and extorting money from him.

In his complaint to the police, Ravi Kumar stated that on September 23, Aanchal, wife of Gursevak Singh, and Sonia of Sector 41, met him near Nijjer Chowk, lured him on the pretext of sexual favour and took him to a house in Sunny Enclave, Kharar. The duo, along with Kharar resident Gursevak Singh and Shahpur (HP) native Divanshu, allegedly overpowered him and shot an objectionable video. The suspects allegedly forced him to transfer Rs 5,000 online and demanded Rs 20,000 for not uploading the video on social media.

A case under Sections 323, 342, 383 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Kharar City police station on September 24. The suspects were arrested and produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody.

