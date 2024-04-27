Two women among four booked for duping youths

Panchkula, April 26
The police have registered a case against four persons — Rajesh Sharma, Rano Devi, Komal Sharma and Jatin Sharma — for cheating a number of residents of money on the pretext of sending them abroad.
Akram Khan, a resident of Kheri village, said he and his friends were duped by a common friend and his accomplices. He said they have known his neighbour Jatin Sharma since childhood, adding that Jatin told him about his sister, Komal who was earning money in abroad, adding upon this, Jatin and his family urged him to collect money and go to Canada. Khan said they claimed to have contacts in Canada and demanded Rs 27 lakh to send them there. He said his friends and he paid Rs 15 lakh to the suspects.
Khan said the suspects got visas for Indonesia for them and told them that they would be moved to Canada later. He said the suspects had connections in Indonesia who threatened them and sent them back to India. Khan said they were kept in a secluded place in Shahbad for several months. He said the suspects stopped all communication with them and did not return their money or their documents, including passports.
A case has been registered under Sections 120B, 406, and 420 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Emigration Act.
