Ambala: Two women among three held in Mahesh Gupta murder case

Ambala, April 11

The police have arrested three people, including two women, under charges of murder for their involvement in the death of Mahesh Gupta, whose body was found on Wednesday.

The suspects have been identified as Priya, her brother Hemant, and his wife Priti, residents of Ambala Cantonment. Mahesh Gupta’s (43) body was recovered from Priya’s house.

The deceased and his family run the Ram Bazaar in Ambala Cantonment.

In his complaint to the police, the brother of the deceased, Ravi Gupta, stated, “On Wednesday, Mahesh told me that Priya had ordered some items to perform a pooja. Mahesh went to Priya’s house to deliver the things to her; however, he did not return. We (family members) started searching for Mahesh and spotted his two-wheeler near Priya’s house; however, when we knocked at the door, nobody responded. We entered the house forcefully and found Mahesh lying on the floor. Hemant was dragging my brother with a scarf around his neck; Priya was hitting Mahesh’s head; and Priti was holding his hands. This came as a shock to us, as Mahesh used to consider Priya a younger sister.”

Ravi stated that they rushed Mahesh to the Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead. He alleged that Hemant, Priya and Priti performed “tantrik rituals” and killed Mahesh.

The suspects have been booked under sections 302 and 120b of the IPC at the Parao police station, and they were detained for questioning.

Mahesh’s postmortem was conducted by a board of doctors today, and the body was handed over to the family. As per the information, there were injury marks on the neck and private parts of the deceased. Strangulation and injuries to private parts are suspected to be the reasons behind the death; however, visceral samples have been sent for further examination.

Ambala Cantonment DSP Rajat Gulia said, “Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder case. The postmortem has been conducted today, and visceral samples have been sent for examination. The exact cause of death can be confirmed after receiving the viscera report. The suspects will be produced in court on Friday. The matter is still under investigation, and the reason behind the murder will be cleared soon.”

