Two years on, upgrade of waste-processing plant in Chandigarh hanging fire

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 7

Upgrade of the waste-processing plant in Sector 25 continues to be in the doldrums.

This month two years ago, the local Municipal Corporation had taken over the waste-processing plant from Jaypee Group owing to non-processing of the garbage, but it has failed to either upgrade the plant or equip it with new technology to date.

Nearly six months ago, the MC House gave approval to upgrade the plant, but no agency could be engaged for the job. Of the two firms, which had participated in the tendering process recently, only one qualified. Thus, the tender was cancelled. In the tender floated for the project earlier, no company had qualified. The civic body will now float a fresh tender.

The delay in the upgrade of the plant has taken a toll on the processing of garbage. The waste pile at the dumping ground continues to grow bigger, making the lives of local people miserable. Frequent fires at the garbage pile add to the city’s pollution levels.

“They took over the plant from Jaypee Group but themselves failed to upgrade it. We get only hollow promises. Projects after projects have come here, but the basic work of upgrade couldn’t take off,” said Dyal Krishan, president, Dumping Ground Joint Action Committee.

At present, the pace of garbage processing is very slow. However, the MC claims they are now processing 140 metric tonne of waste per day. “In six months, we raised the garbage-processing capacity from 70 metric tonne per day to 140 metric tonne per day,” says MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra. The city generates about 550 metric tonne of waste daily.

“Owing to a better management of the plant, after receiving segregated waste and reducing composting cycle from 45 days to 20 days, we are able to increase the quantity of processed garbage,” she added. The MC chief said they were soon going to finish the process of allotting work of upgrade and repair of the plant to some company.

Timeline

June 2020: The MC takes over the plant from the Jaypee Group

August 2020: The IIT-Roorkee said all machines at the plant had completed their lifespan, and recommends a new plant equipped with modern technology

January 2022: MC House still approves repair and upgrade of the existing plant

June 2022: No firm could be finalised for carrying out repairs

City produces 550 metric tonne of waste per day

The MC claims 140 metric tonne of waste is being processed daily

Hollow promises

They took over the plant but failed to upgrade it. We get only hollow promises. Projects after projects have come here, but upgrade work couldn’t take off. — Dyal Krishan, president, Dumping Ground Joint Action Committee