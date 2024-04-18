Two youths drown in dam at Morni

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 17

Two youths, Prince (19) and Irfan (22) from Mani Majra, drowned in the forest area of Morni here today.

Prithvi Singh, SHO, Chandimandir police station, said five youths had gone to the area and two of them drowned while they were swimming in the dam.

The SHO said they had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Car with family falls into gorge, man dies

A resident of Mullana in Ambala district died after his car fell into a gorge near Plasra village in Morni area today.

Officials of the Morni police post said the accident took place around 4 pm. The victim was travelling with his family when the accident took place. They other members of the family were admitted to a hospital.

Ravi Prakash, in charge of Morni police post, said the police were recording the statements of the family members at the hospital in Raipur Rani. No case was registered when the reports came last.

