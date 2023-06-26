Two youths from Lalru stuck in Libya

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 25

The parents of two youths of Lalru, who got stuck in Libya, have urged Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa to expedite their return from the violence-hit nation.

Bukhari resident Balbir Singh’s son Sandeep Singh and Ravinder Kumar’s son Toni have been stuck in Libya for the past one month. A travel agent had promised them to send them to Serbia via Dubai, Kuwait, Libya and then to Serbia.

The duo boarded an international flight from Amritsar airport on February 6.

The families complained that they last had a conversation with them on May 6 when they were stuck in Libya along with a few youths from Haryana.

The families urged the MLA to talk with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann so that the matter can be taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs.