Two youths held under Arms Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons, both residents of Sector 25, were arrested in separate incidents under the Arms Act. Abhishek, alias Gadhed (24), was arrested with a knife near the cremation ground in Sector 25. Also, Vishal, alias Gyani (23), was nabbed near the Panjab University campus in Sector 25 with a knife. Cases under the Arms Act have been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

CU case: bail plea hearing today

Mohali: The bail application of suspect Rankaj Verma in the Chandigarh University video “leak” case will come up for haring in a Kharar court on Thursday. Four suspects are currently on a five-day police remand. Army man Sanjeev Singh of Samba was arrested from Arunachal Pradesh on September 24 and produced in court on September 26. Three suspects — Sunny Mehta, Rankaj Verma and a university girl student — were earlier sent to seven-day police remand. A case of voyeurism has been registered against the suspects. TNS

Gunners’ Day celebrated

Chandigarh: The Regiment of Artillery celebrated the 196th Gunners’ Day at Chandimandir Military Station on Wednesday. A tribute was paid to martyrs at the Veer Smriti war memorial to mark the occasion. It was on this day in 1827 that the first Indian artillery unit, 5 (Bombay) Mountain Battery, was raised. TNs

Pranav shines in shooting

Chandigarh: Local shooter Pranav Sikriwal, a student of Shishu Niketan School, Sector 22-D, has brought laurels to the city by bagging third position in the 47th Sub Youth HD State 2022 Chandigarh Championships. He has reserved his berth in the 4th North Zone Shooting Championship to be held in New Delhi next month. TNS

UT hosts CBSE conference

Chandigarh: The city hosted the CBSE Regional Conference, third in a series of six conferences, being held across India on the theme, “Towards the Vision of NEP 2020”. Reema Dewan, Principal, Delhi Public School, delivered the welcome address. Purva Garg, Education Secretary, Chandigarh, reiterated the importance of linkages between school and industry with vocational education being the essence of National Education Policy 2020. Nidhi Chibber, Chairperson, CBSE, talked about the role of the board in coordinating with the state education departments to implement the policy at the grassroots.