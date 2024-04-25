Two youths killed as truck hits two-wheeler in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 24

Two youths died and another got seriously injured when the two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by a pickup truck near Shastri Colony on NH44 in Ambala Cantonment.

The deceased have been identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Charkhi Dadri and Aamir Ali of Yamunanagar, and the injured Ajay Kumar, a resident of Yamunanagar. The victims were returning after appearing for the Agniveer examination at an online examination centre in Ambala Cantonment.

Ajay Kumar and Aamir Ali were returning on a two-wheeler after the examination, and Praveen Kumar took a lift from them. As they reached near Shastri Colony, the two-wheeler got hit by the pickup truck.

Parao police station SHO Dalip Kumar said, “While two youths have died, another was injured in the accident. The families have been informed, and the vehicles have been seized. Further action will be taken after a complaint by the injured Ajay Kumar.”

