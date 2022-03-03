Tyres eat up space in corridors of Mani Majra motor market

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

A large-scale encroachment at the motor market in Mani Majra continues unabated.

Due to the violation, not only corridors even entry to a public toilet is blocked. In a random check, it was seen a large number of tyres were dumped near the entrance of the public convenience.

“I was looking for a toilet, but could not spot it as tyres have covered its entrance. I have seen many people urinating in the open. It is a sorry state of affairs. There should be a check and strict action against the encroachers,” said Mahesh Kumar, who had come to get his car’s tyre puncture repaired.

In other parts of the motor market, it was noticed that many shopkeepers and visitors had encroached upon the way meant for the public to walk.

Visitors said anti-encroachment drives had been held in the area, but remained ineffective in ending the problem. “When officials come, the encroachers remove their articles. After officials leave, things return to square one,” lamented Manjeet, a local resident.