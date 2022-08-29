U-19 cricket meet: Mohali skipper Aryan shines in team's title victory

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 28

Right-arm all-rounder and Mohali skipper Aryan Bhatia had never dreamt of a better ending to the Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Tournament.

Playing a captain’s innings, Bhatia scored three half-centuries- one each in quarterfinal, semi-final and final to help the side win the title.

In the quarterfinal, Bhatia scored 61 off 68 balls, studded with six boundaries and one six, against Moga. He also claimed one wicket. The side had won the match by four wickets. In the semi-final, Mohali lads logged a marginal one-run win over Jalandhar. Bhatia again hogged the limelight by contributing an unbeaten 55 off 73 balls, studded with two boundaries and two sixes. He remained the top scorer for the side.

In the final, Bhatia again lead from the front while chasing Patiala’s 196-run target. He scored unbeaten 58 off 89 balls, with three sixes. The side won the title and Bhatia was named the man of the match.

“It was complete a team effort to win the title. I have contributed my cent per cent effort in this win. Captains are made by teams and it was my duty to perform at my best,” said Bhatia.

“Cricket was almost stopped during the Covid pandemic and this win has come as a booster. On individual front, I am happy with this performance. I was playing some local tournaments and practicing under my coaches to regain the lost form. The pandemic break really took a toll on my performance, but I am happy to overcome it,” said Bhatia, who had also performed well in the Dhruv Pandove Trophy.

“Like other cricketers, I also want to represent the country at the highest level, but I am waiting for the right time,” he said.

