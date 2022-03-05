UBS logs 96.29 per cent placement

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

University Business School, Panjab University, completed its campus placement for its flagship programme, MBA, Batch 2020-22. Despite the Covid pandemic, the UBS has provided ample opportunities to its students with 96.29 per cent placements compared to 90.16 per cent last year.

Dr Tejinderpal Singh, placement coordinator, said the overall batch size was 146 students, of which 11 students opted out of the placement process because of their family business, start-ups and further studies.

The remaining batch of 135 students bagged offers from various prominent recruiters with an average package of 10.13 lakh per annum.

This marked an increase of 25 per cent in an average package, which was 8.10 lakh per annum for the past year.

Highest package Rs53.06L per annum for student

The highest package offered is Rs53.06 lakh per annum by Tolaram, which was a major increase from the highest package of 17.8 lakh per annum last year offered by American Express. The top 10 students who secured the highest packages are Deepak Singh (MBA), Atin Patel (MBA), Jaspreet Kaur (MBA IB), Satyam Srivastava (MBA), Bhuwan Kumar (MBA), Pratyaksh Jain (MBA), Shubham Sarohi (MBA), Aradhana Jha (MBA), Mangesh Sunil Rahane (MBA) and Mitali (MBA). —