UBS to hold MBA induction programme on July 10

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

The University Business School (UBS), Panjab University, Chandigarh, is organising an induction programme for MBA courses on July 10 at Golden Jubilee Hall on the campus.

The UBS is expecting to welcome more than 180 students to its postgraduate programmes. Briefing about the event, UBS chairperson Prof Parmjit Kaur stated that the event is being organised by Business Cell, UBS, under the co-ordination of Dr Neha Gulati, faculty and convener of the cell.

The programme, which is scheduled to start at 10.30am, will be presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig.

The forum serves as a platform for students to engage with industry leaders, gain practical knowledge, and expand their network.