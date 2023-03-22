Udhay claims gold at thang-ta meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

Udhay, Himanshu and Pawanpreet claimed top three positions in the -46 kg weight category on the concluding day of the State Thang-Ta Championship today.

In the 48 kg category, Chandar Mohan claimed the top position, followed by Vansh and Anshul Yadav respectively. In the 55 kg category, Sahil, Gourav and Rahul claimed top three positions, respectively, while in the 58kg category, Angad claimed the top position and Shubham finished second. Sahil bagged third position.

In the 80+kg category, Brinder Yadav won first position, Srikant claimed second spot and Amit Kumar finished third. In the 85+kg group, Ranbir Sandhu, Vinayak and Vanshu claimed top three positions.

In the girls’ junior (40 kg) event, Nandani claimed gold, followed by Mehak at second spot and Sonia at third. In the open -70 kg category, Krishna, Mohit and Abhinav claimed top three positions, respectively. n the 80 kg event, Ranjodh, Harkaranveer and Anuj claimed top three spots, respectively. In the 80+kg event, Simaranjit won first position, followed by Ashish at second and Rahul at third. Ritu won -52 kg gold, while Mittul claimed second position and Kalpana finished third.

In the 56kg event, Tammna, Manpreet Kaur and Gaganpreet claimed top three positions, respectively, while in the 76kg event, Srishti Jain, Akshita and Geeta won top three spots, respectively.

Singh Warrior Club claimed overall first position, followed by Atwal Sports Club at second and Panjab University Club at third.