UHBVN forum to hear grievances on August 22

Panchkula, August 19
A spokesman for the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) said the Chairman, Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF), along with its members, would hear the grievances of consumers at the office of SE/OP Circle, UHBVN, SCO-96 (first floor), Sector 5, here from 11:30 am on August 22. New complaints will also be entertained.
The forum will take up all grievances/complaints of consumers such as issues related to billing, voltage, metering, disconnection and reconnection of power supply, interruptions, power failure, efficiency, safety, reliability and non-compliance of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission orders.
