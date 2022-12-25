UHBVN to redress consumer grievances on December 27

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 24

The Chairman of Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF) of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Panchkula, and the members of the CGRF would take the proceedings of the forum in the office of the Superintending Engineer, Panchkula, on December 27 at 11.30 am.

A UHBVN spokesperson said the members of the forum would redress the consumers’ grievances, including those related to billing, voltage, metering, connection and disconnection of power supply, interruptions in supply, efficiency, security, lack of reliability and non-compliance of orders of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission.

However, penalties and fines in cases of electricity theft and unauthorised use of electricity as specified under Section 126 and Sections 135 to 139 of the Electricity Act, and accidents and inquiries under Section 161 will not be addressed by the forum.

He said the UHBVN is committed to providing uninterrupted power supply to the consumers and added that the corporation is running many ambitious programmes to quickly resolve the problems of the consumers.