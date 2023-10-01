UHBVN to redress consumers' plaints

Panchkula, September 30
As part of the several programmes launched by the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), the power corporation, through the Zonal Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum, would hear complaints related to financial disputes up to Rs 3 lakh as per its regulations.
A spokesperson of the UHBVN said grievances of consumers of the districts falling under the Panchkula zone (Kurukshetra, Ambala, Panchkula, Kaithal and Yamunanagar) would be redressed on October 10, 16, 23 and 30 at the Zonal Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum, Panchkula.
He said cases related to wrong bills, electricity rates, meter security, faulty meters and voltage of consumers of the districts, falling under the Panchkula zone, would be resolved.
