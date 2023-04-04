UIAMS holds 7-day workshop

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The University Institute of Applied Management Science (UIAMS) organised a seven-day workshop on using SPSS and AMOS sponsored by Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) to acquaint participants with use of modern data handling techniques for outcome-based research. A total of 35 participants took part in the workshop.

PU colleges shut on April 8

The offices/institutions/regional centres/rural centres/affiliated colleges of Panjab University in Punjab will remain closed on April 8 on account of birthday of Guru Nabha Dass. However, all meetings and examinations will be held as per schedule announced earlier.

Engg college holds alumni meet

A get-together named ‘Tricity Genco Mela’ was organised for tricity-based alumni of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, at DSOI Club in Sector 36-C, Chandigarh, on Monday. Over 100 attendees graced the event. A brochure dedicated to its longest served principal Tara Singh was also released carrying the names, batch, branch and contact numbers of all the Alumni who were present at the get-together. Momentos, brass name plates and "I am Genconian" car stickers were given to all participants.

Teachers, principal given send-off

Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh organised retirement celebration for three of its junior school founder teachers and school principal. Three teachers - Sushma Arora, Sunita Talwar and Nisha Sharma, who were instrumental in adroitly shaping the lives of many students during their tenure, - were bid farewell. The school management also bid farewell to Principal Soma Mukhopadhyay, who remained with the school for over 19 years and headed the junior school for nearly five years. The event was attended by RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra; Madhukar Malhotra, secretary, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan; and Vineeta Arora, Director (Education) and Senior School Principal, along with other teachers.