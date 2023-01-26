UIET bags 1st position at IISF-2022

Chandigarh, January 25
University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, bagged the first prize under the theme, ‘The Fire’, during the National-Level Student Innovation Festival at India International Science Festival (IISF) 2022 at Bhopal.
Akshpreet Kaur and Shivam Jadaun won the first position. The title of the project was “Triboelectric Nanogenerators for Self-Powered Bioelectronics and Sensors: A Potential Approach Towards Green Energy Harvesting”. Of the total 3,000 applicants, as many as 100 participants from 23 different states were selected for national-level physical presentation.
On the first day, all the projects were evaluated and 30 projects were selected. The team included Akshpreet Kaur, (Team Lead at SIF), DST-INSPIRE Senior Research Fellow (PhD Scholar), Department of Electrical Engineering; Shivam Jadaun, (Team Member at SIF) BE, Mechanical Engineering; Dr Gaurav Sapra (Mentor at SIF), Assistant professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Dr Ankur Gupta (Mentor at SIF), Associate Professor, Department of Cardiology, PGIMER.
