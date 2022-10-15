UIET campaigning hotspot

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 14

Tempers ran high on the Panjab University campus as students’ political groups indulged in intense campaigning ahead of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections, scheduled for October 18.

Supporters of the SOI and CYSS come face to face at the UIET, forcing the police to intervene.

With just four days left for polling, the eight candidates in the fray campaigned in a majority of departments today. The University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), which has the largest number of registered student voters on the campus, remained the campaigning hotspot.

Workers of Sath canvass at a canteen of Science Block on the campus on Friday.

Supporters of the National Students’ Union of India (NUSI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) came face to face and exchanged heated arguments at the UIET. However, timely action by the police personnel defused the situation.

“In the past also, such face-offs were witnessed at the UIET. Having the largest number of voters, this department attracts every party during campaigning,” said Anshul, a supporter of the Student Organisation of India (SOI).

Teaching staff called for duty, holiday on Oct 19

The Vice Chancellor ordered the teaching staff to come for work today. “Due to the PUCSC elections, the Vice Chancellor ordered that October 15 will be a working day at all teaching departments of the university. Now, October 19 will be a holiday. The timetable of the teaching departments for October 19 will be operative on October 15,” read the order.

Crackers burst outside girls’ hostel on campus

A large number of students gathered outside one of the women’s hostels in the evening after miscreants burst crackers in the parking lot. Soon, senior police officials reached the spot and rounded up some youths.