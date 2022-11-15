UIET students get degrees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

The University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) organised an event to award degrees to the students who passed out in the year 2021, at Tagore Theatre here.

Around 250 UIET students of ME and BE courses of CSE, IT, Biotech, EEE, ECE and mechanical were awarded degrees. Six toppers were awarded gold medals.

Speaking on the occasion, UIET director Prof JK Goswamy emphasised the need of healthy relationship between the alumni and the alma mater to make the institute competitive not only in region, but globally too.

The ceremony was followed by Alumni Meet-2022 organised under the patronage of VC Prof Raj Kumar.