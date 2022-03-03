UKRAINE CRISIS: Amid bombings, students make frenzied attempts to board trains

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 2

As the Indian Government asked its nationals to leave Kharkiv under all circumstances by 6 pm, city students made frenzied attempts on Wednesday to board trains from the northeastern Ukrainian city that has taken a colossal hit from Russian attack to Lviv (situated in western Ukraine and 90 km from the Poland border).

“We walked two hours to the railway station today as no means of transportation were available. The Ukrainians did not allow us to board the train. We have been waiting for hours to get inside the train, but to no avail. The government has released a fresh advisory asking students to leave immediately. How are we supposed to move when the bombing and shelling are going on right now. I was inside the station when a bomb exploded,” said Aranpreet Kaur, a city resident, who was stuck at the Kharkiv Metro station on Wednesday evening.

“Some students boarded trains to any destination they could without money, while some were waiting for taxis. I am moving to Pisochyn on foot, which is 12 km from here, as asked by the Indian Government. I don’t know how I will get out from here,” she added.

In the latest advisory on Wednesday, the government had asked students to leave Kharkiv “under all circumstances” and reach the settlements by 6 pm. “For their safety and security, they must leave in the light of the deteriorating situation, read the advisory.

Ankur Vatsyayan, a city resident, said his nephew was not allowed to board a train by the Ukranian army as they were giving priority to locals, who were also fleeing the city.

Sunny, a Sector 51 resident, said, “My friend was about to board a train after missing two trains, but could not do so as bombing started taking place. He was running to one of the three places advised by the Indian Government as there was only limited time left before the Russians escalated their attack on Kharkiv.”

Desh Deepak Taneja, a Sector 22 resident, said, “My daughter had left the hostel today and reached the railway station, but couldn’t board the train because the doors of the train were shut by local people. They are not allowing Indians to board trains and showing them guns. The children are forced to find a shelter in the midst of bombings and shelling.”

Some students who had boarded the train during the morning hours had to pay extra and sat on the floor of the train compartment to reach Lviv. “My daughter had to shell out a huge amount to get inside the train. They weren’t allowed in the first place and had missed two trains already because of this. However, she was able to board a train to Lviv and hopefully will arrive safe at the border,” said Fatehdeep Singh, another city parent.