Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

The UT police today visited the families of students, who are stranded in Ukraine, to collect information about them. The police said the SHOs of the areas concerned visited the houses of the students and met their parents.

The police collected photos and contact numbers of the students and information about their locations. The police said they had received information about 49 persons from Chandigarh who were stranded in Ukraine of whom 17 had safely returned.

Sector 34 SHO Devinder Singh visits the house of a student stranded in Ukraine.

Mohali officials assure kin of students’ safe return

Mohali: The district administration has started a series of visits to the houses of parents and family members of students stranded in Ukraine.

In this connection, Harbans Singh, SDM, Mohali, Avikesh Gupta, SDM, Kharar, Puneet Bansal, Tehsildar, and Deepak Bhardwaj, Naib Tehsildar, visited different areas in the district to meet the parents of students trapped in the war-torn country and collect details of their wards.

Sharing this information, Isha Kalia, Deputy Commissioner, said the district authorities on Tuesday contacted 19 families in the district whose children were stranded in Ukraine. Officials enquired about the condition of the family members and assured them of all possible assistance from the government. They collected the details of the children and said the Government of India was making every effort for their safe repatriation, she added.

Isha Kalia said the administration had already issued helpline numbers to collect the details of the students stranded in Ukraine. A number — 0172-2219506 — had been set up so that information of such persons could be sent to the authorities concerned through the state government. This helpline would be available 24 hours a day, she added. —

#russia ukraine war