Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

The police collected photos and contact numbers of the students and information about their locations

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Residents hold a candlelight march at Sukhna Lake against the killing of an Indian student in Ukraine, on Tuesday. Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

The UT police today visited the families of students, who are stranded in Ukraine, to collect information about them. The police said the SHOs of the areas concerned visited the houses of the students and met their parents.

The police collected photos and contact numbers of the students and information about their locations. The police said they had received information about 49 persons from Chandigarh who were stranded in Ukraine of whom 17 had safely returned.

Sector 34 SHO Devinder Singh visits the house of a student stranded in Ukraine.

Mohali officials assure kin of students’ safe return

Mohali: The district administration has started a series of visits to the houses of parents and family members of students stranded in Ukraine.

In this connection, Harbans Singh, SDM, Mohali, Avikesh Gupta, SDM, Kharar, Puneet Bansal, Tehsildar, and Deepak Bhardwaj, Naib Tehsildar, visited different areas in the district to meet the parents of students trapped in the war-torn country and collect details of their wards.

Sharing this information, Isha Kalia, Deputy Commissioner, said the district authorities on Tuesday contacted 19 families in the district whose children were stranded in Ukraine. Officials enquired about the condition of the family members and assured them of all possible assistance from the government. They collected the details of the children and said the Government of India was making every effort for their safe repatriation, she added.

Isha Kalia said the administration had already issued helpline numbers to collect the details of the students stranded in Ukraine. A number — 0172-2219506 — had been set up so that information of such persons could be sent to the authorities concerned through the state government. This helpline would be available 24 hours a day, she added. —

#russia ukraine war

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

2
Nation

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

3
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

4
Diaspora

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son passes away

5
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

6
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

7
Nation

'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban meets with an accident while trying to drive his new car in his village

8
Nation

PM asks IAF to join evacuation from Ukraine, several C-17 aircraft to be deployed

9
Business

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

10
Nation

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

Don't Miss

View All
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

Top Stories

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...

Karnataka student killed in Kharkiv

Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs4 cr from airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Robbers target medical store, decamp with Rs12,000 cash

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Test-ing time ends, fans can watch India-Lanka tie

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Families pray for safe return of their children

Gang of vehicle thieves busted, two held

Polling staff await election duty allowance

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district