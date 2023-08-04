UK’s tribute to 75 ‘remarkable’ women

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

The British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, commemorated the 75th year of Indian Independence by launching a book titled “75 years, 75 women, 75 words”.

The book highlights the exceptional contribution of women towards strengthening the “living bridge” between India and the UK. The launch event, held at the residence of British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett, brought together many remarkable women featured in the book. Rowett expressed her admiration for these women and their achievements. She found it fascinating how these inspirational women shaped their lives and career.