Una firm owner held for illegal supply of country liquor in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 21

The District Crime Cell (DCC) of the UT police arrested the owner of a liquor company, Mars Bottlers, located in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, for illegally supplying liquor in the city.

The suspect, Anil Kumar (42) a resident of Zirakpur, was arrested around a fortnight after a team of the DCC recovered 2,150 nips of country-made liquor from near the Police Colony in Sector 26.

The police claimed that Anil had 45% share in Mars Bottlers.

During his interrogation, Anil reportedly disclosed that he, along with his partner Mukesh Sangwan, had manufactured ‘Himachali Santra desi liquor’, which was supplied in pet bottles in Chandigarh through a person named Bawa.

While patrolling on April 8, cops had nabbed three persons, identified as Manoj Kumar (44), a resident of Maloya Colony, Chandigarh, Ravi (42), a resident of Una, and a liquor contractor named Kulbir Singh (39), a resident of Police Society, Sector 51, Chandigarh. A total of 2,150 nips of country-made liquor were recovered from them.

A case under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act and Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against them at the Sector 26 police station.

During the investigation, Manoj had disclosed that the recovered illicit liquor was manufactured at Mars Bottlers. He added that Mukesh Sangwan, Anil Thakur and Bawa were involved in manufacturing and further distribution of the said illicit liquor. Subsequently, the trio were nominated as accused in the case.

