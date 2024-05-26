Unauthorised liquor outlet at Kaimbwala to be demolished

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

In compliance with the orders of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, the SDM (Central) has issued an order for the demolition of an unauthorised liquor shop in Kaimbwala village.

The liquor shop was constructed on agricultural land in the periphery area of Kaimbwala village, which is declared as a controlled area. The construction contravenes Sections 5, 6, and 11 of the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952.

On May 6, a notice was issued to the violator, who was provided an opportunity to present their case on May 15. However, no satisfactory reply was submitted. During the hearing, it was contended by the Naib Tehsildar (Periphery) that the structure is unauthorised, falling within the Sukhna catchment area.

In accordance with Section 12 of the Act, the SDM (Central) has directed the violator to demolish the unauthorised construction within six weeks and restore the land to its original state. In case the order was not complied with, the Administration will demolish the vend and the cost will be recovered from the vend operator.

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh said the Chandigarh Administration was adopting a zero tolerance policy to prevent fresh unauthorised construction and encroachment.

