Unauthorised religious structures come up in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 5

Illegal religious structures have come up in different parts of the city with no fear of law.

This is giving rise to encroachments. During a random check, such structures were found to have been raised at the Sector 52 ground near EWS houses, at the Sector 29 mango orchard near Tribune Chowk and in some villages and colonies.

“Some people raise small religious structures on the roadside, which can cause accidents. Public land is encroached upon for doing so, but the authorities seem to be turning a blind eye to it,” said Jaswinder, a resident of Sector 29.

“Since these are religious places and hence sensitive matters, the authorities do not take much interest. However, the law is the same for everybody and must be enforced,” said Ravi Kumar, a resident of Sector 45. According to a survey conducted by the Administration in July-August 2005, there are 396 religious places in Chandigarh.

Of these, 194 are in the sectoral grid, 128 in villages and 74 in colonies. Of the 194 religious places in the sectoral grid, 92 have been allotted by the Administration. The remaining are unauthorised with a few exceptions, which have been in existence since the inception of the city.

A senior officer of the Estate Office said, “We carry out regular inspections. We take action whenever we receive complaints. We also take suo motu action if something of the sort comes to our notice. However, we have not made any list of illegal religious places recently.”

He said four such illegal structures in Colony No. 4 were razed recently. Besides, a religious structure built near the PGI was demolished by them earlier.