Under mental trauma, stress due to incessant criticism: Anil Masih to Supreme Court

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 16

Chandigarh nominated councillor Anil Masih, who faced the Supreme Court’s wrath for alleged ballot tampering in the recent mayoral elections, has told the top court that he has been under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism.

Denying the allegations of ballot tampering, Masih alleged that two AAP representatives snatched some of the ballot papers and mutilated them. After they, along with others, fled with the ballot papers, the same had to be retrieved by the marshals of the MC House.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in response to the February 20 order issuing him contempt of court notice, Masih said he went for counselling to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, soon after a “purported” video recording of the election process was leaked.

He said the media coverage of the incident offended his privacy and mental health, for which he took two online consultations with experts since February 20 and was still undergoing treatment.

Masih said due to name-calling by members of political parties on mainstream and social media, he was put under immense mental trauma, forcing him to consult a specialist in the PGIMER, who prescribed him depression and anxiety disorder drugs for two weeks.

He stated that his wife had received a message from doctors about precautions needed for her husband’s well-being. The recommendations included that one family member should be with Masih all the time and sharp objects such as blades/knife, mosquito repellants, liquid detergent, inflammable substance and dupatta should be kept away from him.

Masih urged the top court to keep in mind these factors, particularly his safety and mental health, while dealing with the matter.

Setting aside the Chandigarh mayoral poll results, the Supreme Court had on February 20 declared AAP-Congress combine candidate Kuldeep Kumar the winner.

Deprecating Returning Officer Anil Masih’s conduct in unlawfully changing the results in the poll, the top court had ordered initiation of criminal proceedings against him under Section 340 of the CrPC for ballot-tampering. Masih “unlawfully altered the course of the mayoral election” and the statement he made before the court on February 19 was a “patent falsehood”, the Bench had said.

