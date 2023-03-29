Underpasses, flyovers fix to traffic problem: Parl panel

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 28

To decongest traffic, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has suggested construction of underpasses and flyovers at appropriate places in the city.

In its report on demands for grants (2023-24) tabled in the Lok Sabha recently, the committee has recommended that the UT Administration may carry out geometric improvements, construct new underpasses and flyovers at appropriate places to address the problem of traffic congestion in Chandigarh. “Swift action in this regard needs to be taken otherwise by the time these measures of decongestion are completed, the vehicular population would have increased to offset the facilities,” observed the committee.

Opposing the construction of flyovers in the city, an architect says these will destroy the topography of the city. Instead, the UT Administration should opt for underpasses in order to preserve originality of City Beautiful, he says. For smooth flow of traffic, the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) in its report on comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for the tricity submitted to the UT Administration recently has proposed nine underpasses at different locations of the city.

Based on the primary surveys and data analysis, the public sector undertaking (PSU) has proposed improvement plans at 15 major junctions, out of which nine will have underpasses along the major traffic direction to improve the traffic circulation.

In the tricity, RITES has proposed geometric improvement at Matka Chowk (Madhya Marg-Jan Marg Junction), Sector 43B-35C Chowk (Dakshin Marg-Jan Marg Junction), Kumbra Chowk (Himalayan Marg-Mohali Bypass Road Junction), Mohali Bypass and Balongi Road junction, junction No. 23 (Madhya Marg-Sukhna Path junction), and Budanpur Chowk (Maheshpur Road-Amartex Road junction).

It has further proposed geometric improvement and underpasses at the ISBT-17 Chowk (Himalaya Marg-Udyog Path junction), Kisan Bhawan Chowk (Dakshin Marg-Jan Marg junction), Press Chowk (Himalaya Marg-Madhya Marg junction), Transport Chowk (Purv Marg-Madhya Marg junction), Gurdwara Chowk (Sukhna Path-Dakshin Marg junction), Sector 46C-47D Chowk (Vikas Marg-Chandi Path junction), Tribune Chowk (Purv Marg-Dakshin Marg Junction), Chandigarh Railway Station Road-Chandigarh-Panchkula Road junction, and Housing Board Chowk (Chandigarh-Panchkula Marg).

The committee also took note of the influx of population in Chandigarh, which is causing congestion. “The influx is understandably related to prospects of better livelihood and opportunities for the poor and not-so-well population from the surrounding areas,” observed the committee, and recommended the UT Administration should draw a plan whereby livelihood opportunities are created for this populace in the peripheral areas of the city so that the brunt of the influx is shifted outwards from the main areas of the city.

The committee also recommended that the Administration might take necessary steps for expansion/upgrade of the basic amenities in the periphery of the city to cater to the needs of the increasing population of Chandigarh.

