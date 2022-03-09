Underprivileged provided with sanitary napkins

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

Feed The Soul, an NGO, conducted a drive wherein packets of sanitary napkins were distributed among underprivileged women to mark the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The drive was carried out in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Studies indicate that most females in India do not have consistent access to good-quality menstrual hygiene products with 88 per cent of women and girls using homemade alternatives.

Lakshmi Dhevi, the founder of the Feed The Soul Trust, said, “Women are the foundation of the nation, and it is our duty to ensure their well-being, safety and security.”