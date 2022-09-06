Ambala: Undertrial flees hospital, held within 24 hours

Ambala, September 5
An undertrial, who was brought to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, from the Central Jail, managed to escape from the police custody on Sunday evening. However, he was again arrested within 24 hours near Manji Sahib Gurdwara in Ambala City on Monday.
The undertrial, identified as Prince of Baldev Nagar, Ambala City, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in connection with a theft case. On Friday evening, Prince was brought to the hospital for treatment. He was kept in a ward on the third floor of the hospital.
On Sunday around 5.40 pm, Prince requested the cops that he wanted to use the washroom. He later escaped from the washroom through the window. A guard kept waiting for him outside the washroom. A case was registered at the Baldev Nagar police station.
Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said: “An undertrial escaped from the hospital. He was arrested within 24 hours. An inquiry has been ordered in connection with the incident.”
