Unidentified assailants open fire on Mataur SHO in Ropar

Ropar/Mohali, April 13

Unidentified assailants opened fire on the SHO of Mataur police station in Mohali district, who was in his SUV, near Dhianpura village on the Kurali-Morinda road in this district last night. Inspector Gabbar Singh escaped unhurt as he was provided with a bulletproof vehicle due to threats to his life.

A bullet-ridden windowpane of the SUV in which Mataur SHO Gabbar Singh was travelling at the time of attack in Ropar.

Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said some gunshots were fired on the Mataur SHO around 11 pm. A bullet hit the windowpane of his Scorpio. The SHO informed the police about the incident following which a case was registered at the Singh Bhagwantpura police station and an investigation had been initiated into it, said the SSP.

Two gunshots were fired at the cop in the dark following which he rushed to safety without looking back or stopping to engage with the assailants. Sources said the Mataur SHO had received a threat call from a foreign number three months ago after which a case was registered against unidentified persons at the Mataur police station. He is not the only one to have received a threat call from gangsters. Another cop posted as an SHO in Mohali district has received threat calls in the past. Inspector Gabbar Singh was earlier posted in the CIA Staff, Ropar, and Fatehgarh Sahib.

According to information, Gabbar Singh has been facing threats from criminals, including gangsters, due to which a bulletproof vehicle was provided to him by the Punjab Police.

