Unidentified body found in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, February 26

The body of a man was found at a secluded place on the Jawaharpur-Mukandpur road here on Saturday. Passersby noticed the body while stray dogs were mauling it in the wild growth.

ASI Bhupinder Singh said the body appeared to be several days old. The condition of the body had deteriorated to such an extent that it could not be identified.