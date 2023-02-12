Unidentified persons booked for house trespass in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 11

The Panchkula police have registered a case against unidentified persons for trespassing into a house in Sector 10 here from its rear side. The miscreants entered the rooms after breaking the glass and grills of windows.

The police said Usha Rani, a resident of Sector 10, in her complaint, said she received a call from her immediate neighbour that their maid had heard some sound of broken glass from her house around 5.30 pm on February 8.

Usha said she returned to her house from Noida next day around 9 pm. When she checked in, she found the glass and grill broken from the rear side on the ground floor as well as the first floor. However, she did not find anything missing from the house.

A case under Sections 457, 380 and 511 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons at the Sector 5 police station. The police have started investigations into the case.