Unidentified youth sets parked BMW on fire in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 4

An unidentified youth recently set fire to a two-seater BMW car parked outside a house in Mohali’s Phase-VII.

The owner, Prabhnek Singh, had just recently purchased the car, which was priced at around Rs 90 lakh. In the CCTV footage, two bike-borne youths could be seen arriving on the scene late at night. One of the duo reportedly poured oil on the car and set it on fire.

Later, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

A complaint has been lodged in this regard at the Mataur police station, and a probe is under way.

#Mohali