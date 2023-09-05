Unidentified youth sets parked BMW on fire in Mohali

Mohali, September 4
An unidentified youth recently set fire to a two-seater BMW car parked outside a house in Mohali’s Phase-VII.
The owner, Prabhnek Singh, had just recently purchased the car, which was priced at around Rs 90 lakh. In the CCTV footage, two bike-borne youths could be seen arriving on the scene late at night. One of the duo reportedly poured oil on the car and set it on fire.
Later, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.
A complaint has been lodged in this regard at the Mataur police station, and a probe is under way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells MP
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...