Union Health Secretary reviews projects at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan today visited the PGI and reviewed the progress of the upcoming infrastructure projects at the institute.

During his visit, the Secretary chaired a meeting, which was attended by Prof Surjit Singh, Director PGI, senior faculty members and other senior administrative officers.

A detailed presentation was made before the Secretary, which included details about the institute’s history, traditions and academic growth over the past 60 years.

He was also apprised of the hospital structure, advanced centres of patient care, training and research as well as upcoming new centres such as advanced neurosciences centre and advanced mother and child care centre. He was also updated about the progress on the three PGI satellite centres at Sangrur and Ferozepur (Punjab) and Una (Himachal Pradesh).

While explaining the ever-increasing patient load at various areas in the hospital by the senior administrative team of the PGI, it was emphasised that several referrals could be dealt with at the level of district hospitals and medical colleges in the region.

Bhushan also launched an online SMS-based reports retrieval facility wherein patients visiting the PGI can easily access their laboratory investigations. —

#PGI