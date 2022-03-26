Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi backs Uttarakhand move to enforce Uniform Civil Code

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has endorsed the move of the Uttarakhand government to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on the eve of the inauguration of “Hunar Haat”, the minister said, “The decision of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is in the interest of the country.”

The Article 44 of the Constitution provided that the state government should pave the way for implementation of the UCC, he said and added that the country was celebrating the 75th year of Independence, but still the basic philosophy of the Constitution was not being respected.

Visitors at the exhibition, which will conclude on April 3. Tribune photo: Manoj Mahajan

In the first Cabinet meeting after being re-elected, Dhami decided to implement the UCC in the state. The Uttarakhand Cabinet unanimously approved the constitution of a committee of experts for the implementation of the UCC in the state.

Commenting of the statement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on “The Kashmir Files”, a movie, Naqvi said, “Chot kahi lagi hai, aur cheekh kahi se nikal rahi hai. I do not know why Kejriwal is behaving like this when he is not among the guilty of genocide.”

Naqvi said all guilty of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits should brought to book and the victims should be rehabilitated in the home state.

Talking about the “Hunar Haat”, he said it was a perfect and phenomenal paradigm of unity in diversity.

The minister, along with UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, will inaugurate the event tomorrow. More than 720 artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women, from more than 31 states/UTs are participating in the event being organised at Parade Ground in Sector 17 from March 25 to April 3.

He said the visitors would also enjoy traditional foods from different regions of the country. Naqvi said renowned artists such as Pankaj Udhas, Suresh Wadkar, Amit Kumar, Sudesh Bhosle, Kavita Paudwal, Altaf Raja, Rekha Raj, Bhupinder Singh Bhuppi, Ankita Pathak, Bhoomi Trivedi, Jasbir Jassi, Upasana Singh, Anil Bhatt, Shailendra Singh, Nooran Sisters, Bhumika Malick, Priya Malick, Saira Khan, Vivek Mishra and Siddhant Bhosle would perform at the event in the evenings.