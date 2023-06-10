Union Minister opens CGHS wellness centres

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

“Providing accessible and quality healthcare to every citizen of India is a priority of the government. To ensure this, expansion of CGHS facilities has become a focus area for the government so people can access quality healthcare wherever they live in the country.”

This was stated by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, while inaugurating CGHS wellness centres in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Chandigarh already had a CGHS wellness centre with 47,000 registered beneficiaries. Opening of the second wellness centre will provide a relief to the beneficiaries as the workload will be divided between both centres and the waiting time will reduce, ensuring ease of living for citizens.

Dr Mandaviya highlighted the government’s focus on ensuring ease of living for the citizens of India. He said: “Pensioners shouldn’t have to struggle to access quality healthcare. Billing and reimbursement cycle has already been made much easier than the past. It will only become quicker and simpler going further.”

He said: “CGHS technology has been integrated with that of the National Health Authority. With our aim to expand CGHS soon to 100 cities in India, people’s access to good quality healthcare in India will only increase.”

The opening of these two wellness centres will go a long way in mitigating the hardships faced by pensioners residing not only in the tricity area, but also in the nearby areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.