Union Minister opens genome editing centre

Mohali, January 5
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Science & Technology Jitendra Singh inaugurated National Genome Editing and Training Centre (NGETC) and International Conference on Food and Nutritional Security-2023 (iFANS-2023) here today.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Jatinder Singh emphasised the need for undertaking new and challenging research that should have immediate societal relevance and should directly benefit the common man. He advised National Agrifood Biotechnology Institute (NABI) to address the problems of hunger and malnutrition and bring nutritional revolution in India.
Prof Ashwani Pareek, Executive Director, NABI, highlighted that the institute had been able to make a significant progress in terms of initiating high-quality research programmes in agri-food and nutrition biotechnology.
