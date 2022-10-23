Union minister reviews EPFO functioning

Chandigarh, October 22
Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labour and Employment, today reviewed the functioning of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) here.
The minister visited the zonal and regional office here to review its working. He was welcomed by Kumar Rohit, Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC), Zonal Office, and PPS Maingi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (RPFC)– I, Chandigarh.
The occasion also served as a platform for distribution of PPOs to pensioners under the Prayas scheme. The Minister also laid the foundation stone of a facilitation centre of the regional office.
