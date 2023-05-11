Union Minister visits PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar visited the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here today. She appreciated the institute’s work and reviewed the organ transplant programme.

Dr Pawar commended the PGIMER for the quantum of patient load it handled and praised its work with respect to the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

She enquired about the OPD and the timings for lab sample collection, and desired that the timings be increased for the benefit of patients. She advised the PGIMER to expedite the implementation of the Hospital Information System.

Dr Pawar said efforts should be made to further reduce the waiting period for investigations.