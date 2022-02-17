Union Territory Cricket Association to take on Hyd in Ranji opener today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, will take on Hyderabad, a two-time Ranji winner and three-time runner-up, in their opening Ranji Trophy encounter tomorrow.

Chandigarh has been promoted to the Elite group and the match is scheduled to be held at Vikas Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar.

The Chandigarh squad is led by Manan Vohra and will rely more on Raj Angad Bawa and Harnoor Singh Pannu, who had performed well in the recently concluded ICC U-19 World Cup.

“Pacer Sandeep Sharma, record holder Mohammad Arslan Khan and all rounders Shivam Bhambri, Yuvraj Chaudhary and Amrit Lubana are our main players. Bowlers Shrestha Nirmohi, Gurinder Singh and Jagjit Singh are also well-prepared,” said coach Rajeev Nayyar.

Meanwhile, the star-studded Hyderabad team is being led by IPL veteran Tanmay Agarwal. The team has a massive add-on with the presence of Hanuma Vihari, who has played 13 Test matches for India.