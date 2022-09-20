Fatehgarh Sahib: Unions discuss farmers’ issues

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 19

A meeting of three farmer unions, the BKU (Lakhowal), Krantikari Kissan Union and the BKU (Qadian), was held at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib today to discuss various issues concerning farmers.

Harinder Singh Charnarthal said the unions discussed the damage caused to the paddy crop due to virus. Most farmers, expecting a nominal yield, ploughed their standing crop. Earlier, farmers had suffered heavy losses due to low wheat yield. Besides, many head of cattle had died due to the lumpy skin disease. In such a situation, the government should appoint officials to immediately start “girdawri” proceedings.

The unions would submit memorandums to the deputy commissioners in the state on September 22, he said.

