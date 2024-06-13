Unipole collapse: Zirakpur project owner, director booked

Zirakpur, June 12
The police have booked the owner and director of Oxford Street and its director for endangering human life and causing loss or damage in the unipole collapse incident on June 5. A total of five cars were damaged as a towering unipole with three advertising boards fell on them.
The complainant, Aditya Vashisht, said he parked his car in the parking lot of the project. He said a unipole carrying an advertisement for the project fell on five cars, including his, damaging them all.
A case under Sections 336 and 427 of the IPC has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.
