Units housing batteries raise safety concerns

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 11

A fact-finding committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the recent fire at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The initial findings of the probe have indicated that the source of the fire was a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) unit housing over 100 batteries, where a spark was triggered, leading to a blast.

Sources have revealed that the primary challenge in extinguishing the fire was the presence of batteries in the room, making the use of water impossible, as it posed a risk of electrocution for the firefighters. By the time the power was cut to allow the use of water, the flames had spread to the electrical cables. Moreover, the rupture of an oxygen line further exacerbated the fire, acting as a catalyst (main source) for the incident.

“The oxygen-rich environment in hospitals, coupled with the presence of highly inflammable materials, can quickly turn a seemingly harmless spark into a rapidly spreading fire. The origin for a majority of these fire incidents has been electricity-linked causes, specifically along the bed-head side of the patient care areas, as these areas have rich oxygen density, equipment complexity, web of cables,” explained a senior doctor.

In one of the incidents at Advance Trauma Centre, fire had occurred due to a spark in one of the electric points of the panel which had initiated ignition in the lint already deposited in the point and was augmented by the leakage of oxygen from the oxygen outlet in the bed-head panel itself.

According to the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH), the UPS batteries are regularly checked by loading them periodically to inspect for signs of overheating. Additionally, proper ventilation in panel rooms, UPS areas and equipment rooms is crucial to prevent overheating.

In light of this incident, there is a growing consideration to relocate UPS units outside hospital buildings to minimise risks and ensure patient safety. In parts of the institute, the UPS units are already placed outside the buildings where there is a footfall of patients. The fire-damaged area, specifically the C Block, will remain off-limits until a structural engineering team assesses the extent of the damage and deems it safe for use. Additionally, a forensic team has collected samples from the site to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the PGIMER has called upon its staff to be vigilant about any lapses in fire safety across the institute.

Safety norms for battery units

There are around 20 UPS battery units at the PGI.